Mission Ready Airmen Case Studies: Data Wins Battles

The last 130 P-47D-30-RE aircraft delivered by Republic were fitted with a

special high-performance engine the P&W R2800-57 and the aircraft was

redesignated P-47M-1-RE. Performance included a top speed of 453 mph

at 25,000 feet, and 500+ mph above 30,000 feet, making it the fastest

operational piston-driven fighter of World War II. But its performance had

been dogged by mysterious engine trouble until the final months of the

war. Searching for actionable data, maintainers fixed the issues, (L to R)

Crew Chiefs Sgt Thurman E. Schreel, Sgt James A. Wiley and Sgt Joseph

G. Russin stand in front of a 56 FS P-47M(Courtesy photo).

