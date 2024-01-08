Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Safety office petitions for road sign change

    23rd Safety office petitions for road sign change

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic shares information regarding a traffic signal update for the local community, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2024. Over the last two years, there have been nearly 50 accidents, over 20 injuries and two fatalities at the intersection of Bemiss Road and Forrest Street Ext., prompting the need for a change. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8199075
    VIRIN: 240116-F-BU839-4328
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 72.91 KB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Safety office petitions for road sign change, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    23rd Safety office petitions for road sign change

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT