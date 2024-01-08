Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raystown Lake incorporates new fishing tournament safety measures ahead of 2024 recreation season

    HESSTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    In an effort to increase visitor safety, minimize traffic congestion and provide
    safe access for emergency vehicles at boat ramps during peak recreation season at Raystown Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, requests that fishing tournament directors schedule the start and end times of their tournaments outside of peak capacity weekend hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, between Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends,
    when first-come, first-served boating traffic is heaviest.

    Raystown Lake
    USACE Baltimore
    Fishing tournament safety measures

