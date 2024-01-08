Raystown Lake incorporates new fishing tournament safety measures ahead of 2024 recreation season

In an effort to increase visitor safety, minimize traffic congestion and provide
safe access for emergency vehicles at boat ramps during peak recreation season at Raystown Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, requests that fishing tournament directors schedule the start and end times of their tournaments outside of peak capacity weekend hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, between Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends,
when first-come, first-served boating traffic is heaviest.
