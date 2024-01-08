The Winning Brand

Disappointed but not defeated, SGT Jacob Brand is back with a burning ambition: to lead his team to victory in the 2024 Best Leader/Best Squad competition for Medical Readiness Command-West. Coming close in 2023 wasn't enough for this determined Soldier. He tasted the runner-up spot, but now he craves the gold.



His secret weapon? Training alongside the 2023 regional winners as they prepared for the Medical Command-level competition. Witnessing their grit and skill up close, Brand is convinced that his team at Irwin Army Community Hospital has the raw talent and unwavering spirit to conquer the competition.



But victory won't come easy. Brand knows they'll face fierce competition from across the ranks. That's why he draws inspiration from heroes like SGT Garrett Paulson, a junior NCO who in 2022 defied the odds, proving that even a combat medic from a hospital unit can dominate against combat arms specialists on the national stage.

This is IACH's year -- the Year of Victory. This is SGT Brand's moment.



Follow IACH's journey on social media and cheer them on to victory!

