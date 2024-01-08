Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Soldiers Establish LLAASLT FARP at Oxford, MS

    OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Hayley Haka 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 96th Aviation Support Battalion establish and certify the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Oxford, MS during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARPs): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 14:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Soldiers Establish LLAASLT FARP at Oxford, MS, by CPT Hayley Haka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LLAASLT

