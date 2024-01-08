On the morning of January 13, 2024, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at the ceremony commemorating the U.S. Army of the West Mormon Battalion’s 1847 crossing of the Colorado River. The annual ceremony at Yuma’s West Wetlands Park honors the Soldiers of the battalion, who were the first Army presence in what later became Yuma. YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare sits in the right background.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 16:24 Photo ID: 8197766 VIRIN: 240113-D-GD561-1303 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.99 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YPG commander speaks at local ceremony, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.