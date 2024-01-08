Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG commander speaks at local ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On the morning of January 13, 2024, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at the ceremony commemorating the U.S. Army of the West Mormon Battalion’s 1847 crossing of the Colorado River. The annual ceremony at Yuma’s West Wetlands Park honors the Soldiers of the battalion, who were the first Army presence in what later became Yuma. YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare sits in the right background.

    This work, YPG commander speaks at local ceremony, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Proving Ground commander speaks at local ceremony

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

