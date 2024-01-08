Two different roads, one common destination for pair of NMCSD pharmacists

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2024) As Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates National Pharmacist Day, 12 Jan., we present two pharmacists whose parallel trajectory lead them to serving in one of the hospital’s most relied upon departments by beneficiaries who expect a precision and expediency that leaves zero room for complacency. Lt. Catherine Bobea, United States Public Health Service (USPHS) pharmacist serving at NMCSD and a native from Queens, New York City; and, Lt. Andre Burnett, NMCSD pharmacist and a native from Birmingham, Alabama, pose for an environmental photo in the pharmacy. “The connection forged between my fellow pharmacists and technicians is not just clinical, but rather it is rooted in a shared commitment to those who have dedicated themselves to the service of our nation,” says Burnett. “For us, all roads lead to improving the lives and wellbeing of our Nation’s heroes.” Together along with the pharmacy department they honor National Pharmacist Day. “Here at NMCSD I am able to uphold the Public Health Service’s mission to protect, promote, and advance the health and safety of the Nation,” explains Bobea.

