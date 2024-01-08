Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Green Jr., the U.S. Army chief of chaplains, stands with Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, in McNair Hall, Fort Novosel, Alabama, Jan. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8197437
|VIRIN:
|240104-A-MD562-3186
|Resolution:
|2100x2100
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief of Chaplains Visit to Fort Novosel, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
