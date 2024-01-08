Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Chaplains Visit to Fort Novosel

    Chief of Chaplains Visit to Fort Novosel

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Green Jr., the U.S. Army chief of chaplains, stands with Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, in McNair Hall, Fort Novosel, Alabama, Jan. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8197437
    VIRIN: 240104-A-MD562-3186
    Resolution: 2100x2100
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains Visit to Fort Novosel, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT