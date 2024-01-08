Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK’s legacy lives on – SrA Daniel Wilson reflects

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Wilson, 56th Fighter Wing Safety occupational safety apprentice, poses for his official portrait, Jan. 9th, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wilson reflects on what Dr. King’s legacy and heroism has meant in his life as one of the many Airmen that carry on the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy of determination, courage and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

    This work, MLK’s legacy lives on – SrA Daniel Wilson reflects, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Diversity
    MLK Day
    Airman
    DEI&A

