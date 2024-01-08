U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Wilson, 56th Fighter Wing Safety occupational safety apprentice, poses for his official portrait, Jan. 9th, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wilson reflects on what Dr. King’s legacy and heroism has meant in his life as one of the many Airmen that carry on the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy of determination, courage and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8197426 VIRIN: 240109-F-KJ279-1003 Resolution: 2379x2974 Size: 4.3 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MLK’s legacy lives on – SrA Daniel Wilson reflects, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.