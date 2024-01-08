(From Left to Right) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Winter McKinnon, Hospital Corpsman Amanda Rodriguez, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mark Duong, Cmdr. Jesse Schmidt, Lt. Gennaro Paolella, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Holton and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bashanda Peay, members of the pharmacy team at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, are recognized on National Pharmacist Day, Jan. 12, 2024. The team, comprised of pharmacy technicians and pharmacists are responsible for reviewing prescriptions, organizing the pharmacy, delivering and labeling medications, and providing information and advice to patients. They ensure safe medication use, monitor patient history, and stay updated on advancements in medicine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:03 Photo ID: 8197406 VIRIN: 240112-N-LY941-1001 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 3.83 MB Location: CU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.