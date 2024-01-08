Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day

    CUBA

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    (From Left to Right) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Winter McKinnon, Hospital Corpsman Amanda Rodriguez, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mark Duong, Cmdr. Jesse Schmidt, Lt. Gennaro Paolella, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Holton and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bashanda Peay, members of the pharmacy team at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, are recognized on National Pharmacist Day, Jan. 12, 2024. The team, comprised of pharmacy technicians and pharmacists are responsible for reviewing prescriptions, organizing the pharmacy, delivering and labeling medications, and providing information and advice to patients. They ensure safe medication use, monitor patient history, and stay updated on advancements in medicine.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024
    CU
