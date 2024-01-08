Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anderson takes command of 188th Operations Group

    Anderson takes command of 188th Operations Group

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Colonel Brian C. Anderson, 188th Operations Group Commander, and his wife, Robin Anderson, father, Bruce Anderson, and his mother, Sandi Anderson, pose for a photo during the 188th Operations Group change of command reception on January 10, 2024, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Jessica M. Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8197336
    VIRIN: 240110-F-UU583-2647
    Resolution: 3651x3004
    Size: 734.79 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anderson takes command of 188th Operations Group, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #188WG
    #airnationalguard
    #livelocalserveglobal
    #ArkansasAirNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT