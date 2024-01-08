Colonel Brian C. Anderson, 188th Operations Group Commander, and his wife, Robin Anderson, father, Bruce Anderson, and his mother, Sandi Anderson, pose for a photo during the 188th Operations Group change of command reception on January 10, 2024, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Jessica M. Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:38 Photo ID: 8197336 VIRIN: 240110-F-UU583-2647 Resolution: 3651x3004 Size: 734.79 KB Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anderson takes command of 188th Operations Group, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.