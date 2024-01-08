NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Dec. 06, 2023) – Jack Cleary and Jonathan Benaye, research assistants with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), prepare a soft agar solution for a phage titer. This testing aims to determine bacteriophage compatibility in the treatment of bacteria that can cause infections. Bacteriophage are viruses that can infect and replicate within bacteria. Phage therapy can be used in cases of bacterial infection where antibiotics cannot be used. NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally-relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

