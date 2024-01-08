Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Dec. 06, 2023) – Jack Cleary, a research assistant with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), prepares a dilution box with phosphate buffered saline, bacteriophage and bacteria. This testing aims to determine bacteriophage compatibility in the treatment of bacteria that can cause infections. Bacteriophage are viruses that can infect and replicate within bacteria. Phage therapy can be used in cases of bacterial infection where antibiotics cannot be used. NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally-relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8197124
    VIRIN: 231206-N-GC612-1001
    Resolution: 683x1025
    Size: 703.4 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    This work, NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    nmrc
    bacteriophage
    This Is Navy Medicine
    United States Naval Research Laboratory

