New filtration system installed at JBM-HH

A tree box filter unit located near the Hatfield Gate at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall is planted with a red chokeberry shrub, which can grow to a height of 6 to 10 feet. The unit replaces a standard stormwater curb inlet and allows rainwater to flow into the precast concrete vault, where pollutants are naturally filtered out by the soil media and plant before the cleaner water is discharge to the stormwater system. (Photo by Jenny Tolbert, JBM-HH Directorate of Public Works)

