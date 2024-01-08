Ensuring an explanation with every exam… Cmdr. Teri Ryals, Naval Hospital Bremerton OB/GYN clinic department head and certified nurse midwife discusses the pap smear/pap test procedure provided at the Walk-In Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic held every Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, for those 21 and older in NHB’s OB/GYN clinic. With January designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month, Ryals readily advocates the importance for women to routinely schedule their cervical cancer screening (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
Cervical Cancer Screening A Walk-In at Naval Hospital Bremerton
