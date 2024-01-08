Ensuring an explanation with every exam… Cmdr. Teri Ryals, Naval Hospital Bremerton OB/GYN clinic department head and certified nurse midwife discusses the pap smear/pap test procedure provided at the Walk-In Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic held every Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, for those 21 and older in NHB’s OB/GYN clinic. With January designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month, Ryals readily advocates the importance for women to routinely schedule their cervical cancer screening (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 13:05 Photo ID: 8196993 VIRIN: 240112-N-HU933-1464 Resolution: 2827x2103 Size: 690.72 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cervical Cancer Screening A Walk-In at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.