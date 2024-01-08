Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wedding Vow Renewal

    Wedding Vow Renewal

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christopher kim 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Master Sgt. Paul D. Martin and his spouse, Liz Martin, celebrate their 20th anniversary and renewal of their vows alongside family and friends in Smathers Beach, Key West Florida on Feb 23, 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:29
    Photo ID: 8196287
    VIRIN: 240111-A-JF901-7892
    Resolution: 888x568
    Size: 146.3 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wedding Vow Renewal, by CPT Christopher kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT