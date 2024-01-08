Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MADIS in action

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Virginia Guffey 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Systems Command, fire a Stinger Missile from a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, December 13, 2023. The MADIS Mk1 and Mk2, pictured, form a complementary pair and will be the basic building block of the Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalions’ ground-based air defense capability.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Virginia Guffey)

    TAGS

    air defense
    drones
    marines
    peo ls
    madis

