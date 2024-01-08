MADIS in action

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Systems Command, fire a Stinger Missile from a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, December 13, 2023. The MADIS Mk1 and Mk2, pictured, form a complementary pair and will be the basic building block of the Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalions’ ground-based air defense capability.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Virginia Guffey)
|12.13.2023
|01.11.2024 15:17
|231213-M-YF019-2830
|YUMA, AZ, US
