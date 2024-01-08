U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Systems Command, fire a Stinger Missile from a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, December 13, 2023. The MADIS Mk1 and Mk2, pictured, form a complementary pair and will be the basic building block of the Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalions’ ground-based air defense capability.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Virginia Guffey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8195916 VIRIN: 231213-M-YF019-2830 Resolution: 1428x951 Size: 730.09 KB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MADIS in action, by Virginia Guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.