Theresa Needham, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager, attends an Emergency Operations Center briefing during a readiness exercise at Hanscom Air Force base, Mass., Sept. 20. Needham was selected as the Air Force Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year, presented to a member of the Civil Engineering workforce who had a significant impact on emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8195378
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-JW594-1003
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager selected for Air Force level award, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
