66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager selected for Air Force level award

Theresa Needham, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager, attends an Emergency Operations Center briefing during a readiness exercise at Hanscom Air Force base, Mass., Sept. 20. Needham was selected as the Air Force Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year, presented to a member of the Civil Engineering workforce who had a significant impact on emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

