    66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager selected for Air Force level award

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Theresa Needham, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency manager, attends an Emergency Operations Center briefing during a readiness exercise at Hanscom Air Force base, Mass., Sept. 20. Needham was selected as the Air Force Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year, presented to a member of the Civil Engineering workforce who had a significant impact on emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Air Force Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year

