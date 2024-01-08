Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My first ruck: the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Seth Stang, 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs plans and programs noncommissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Peter Reft, 39th ABW PA mission partner support NCO in charge, participate in the Norwegian Foot March Dec. 19, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army, and now it is an internationally renowned test with participants running or walking 18.6 miles while carrying a minimum of 24 lbs. of gear and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin)

    Turkey
    ruck
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Norwegian Foot March

