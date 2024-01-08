Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena AB Deputy Commander Coin

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic displays a front and back view of the 18th Wing deputy commander’s coin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. The front image has a U.S. and Japanese flag connected by the silhouette of Okinawa with a Colonel’s eagle above and the 18th Operations Group shogun logo underneath. The back depicts the official 18th Wing emblem surrounded by tiger’s claw flowers, the official flower of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 02:56
    Photo ID: 8195072
    VIRIN: 240109-F-BX586-1001
    Resolution: 1981x1118
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena AB Deputy Commander Coin, by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    Commander coin
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    coin graphic

