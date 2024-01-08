A graphic displays a front and back view of the 18th Wing deputy commander’s coin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. The front image has a U.S. and Japanese flag connected by the silhouette of Okinawa with a Colonel’s eagle above and the 18th Operations Group shogun logo underneath. The back depicts the official 18th Wing emblem surrounded by tiger’s claw flowers, the official flower of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8195072
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-BX586-1001
|Resolution:
|1981x1118
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AB Deputy Commander Coin, by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT