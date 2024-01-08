A graphic displays a front and back view of the 18th Wing deputy commander’s coin at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. The front image has a U.S. and Japanese flag connected by the silhouette of Okinawa with a Colonel’s eagle above and the 18th Operations Group shogun logo underneath. The back depicts the official 18th Wing emblem surrounded by tiger’s claw flowers, the official flower of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 02:56 Photo ID: 8195072 VIRIN: 240109-F-BX586-1001 Resolution: 1981x1118 Size: 1.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena AB Deputy Commander Coin, by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.