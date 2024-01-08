Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family celebrates after ESB presentation

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    The Guerrero family celebrates U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Guerrero from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, earning his Expert Soldier Badge after a ceremony, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 22, 2023. The ESB is a skill badge awarded to soldiers who successfully complete a set of qualification tests that demonstrate their mastery of soldier skills, including land navigation and a 12-mile ruck march.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 00:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family celebrates after ESB presentation, by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    ESB
    JBER
    Arctic Angels

