Family celebrates after ESB presentation

The Guerrero family celebrates U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Guerrero from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, earning his Expert Soldier Badge after a ceremony, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sep. 22, 2023. The ESB is a skill badge awarded to soldiers who successfully complete a set of qualification tests that demonstrate their mastery of soldier skills, including land navigation and a 12-mile ruck march.

