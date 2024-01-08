Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron unit photo

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron stand for a group photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The 35th FGS is one of two generation squadrons underpinning the stability of the Korean Peninsula with the mission to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024
    This work, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron unit photo, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Pantons
    Push it up
    35th FGS

