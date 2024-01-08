Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron stand for a group photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The 35th FGS is one of two generation squadrons underpinning the stability of the Korean Peninsula with the mission to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 23:02 Photo ID: 8194943 VIRIN: 240105-F-YG789-7309 Resolution: 5539x3116 Size: 10.71 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron unit photo, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.