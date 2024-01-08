CNO Franchetti Speaks at Women in the Navy Networking Breakfast at Surface Navy Association National Symposium

WASHINGTON (January 10, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti gives remarks during a Women in the Navy Networking Breakfast at the Surface Navy Association's 36th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 10. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B Zingaro/released)
