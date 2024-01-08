The first of two Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) AH-64E Apache helicopters is loaded onto a C-17 aircraft for transport to Woensdrecht Air Base, Netherlands. The Version 6 Apaches were delivered to the RNAF on December 7, and are the initial two of 28 upgraded helicopters the Netherlands will receive by 2025. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8194586
|VIRIN:
|231205-D-CD584-9392
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) AH-64E Apache load, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AH-64 Apache
