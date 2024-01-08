Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) AH-64E Apache load

The first of two Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) AH-64E Apache helicopters is loaded onto a C-17 aircraft for transport to Woensdrecht Air Base, Netherlands. The Version 6 Apaches were delivered to the RNAF on December 7, and are the initial two of 28 upgraded helicopters the Netherlands will receive by 2025. (courtesy photo)

