Twelve Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey recently participated in a Norwegian Foot March hosted by the Presidio of Monterey Marine Corps Detachment, at Fort Ord, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8194223
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-N0484-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Monterey Sailors Complete Intense Norwegian Foot March, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Monterey Sailors Complete Intense Norwegian Foot March
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT