Fort Drum Garrison Safety offers winter driving, snow plow operator course for community members

Last year’s winter storm in January caught some people off guard, even after experiencing a blizzard just weeks earlier. Fort Drum community members can better prepare themselves for winter weather by registering for the Winter Driving Course and Snow Blower Operation Course at the Garrison Safety Office. The class is held twice a month through March. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

