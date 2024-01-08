Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Garrison Safety offers winter driving, snow plow operator course for community members

    Fort Drum Garrison Safety offers winter driving, snow plow operator course for community members

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Last year’s winter storm in January caught some people off guard, even after experiencing a blizzard just weeks earlier. Fort Drum community members can better prepare themselves for winter weather by registering for the Winter Driving Course and Snow Blower Operation Course at the Garrison Safety Office. The class is held twice a month through March. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 08:16
    Photo ID: 8194199
    VIRIN: 240108-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 2967x4239
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Garrison Safety offers winter driving, snow plow operator course for community members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Garrison Safety offers winter driving, snow plow operator course for community members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    North Country
    Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT