Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command–Pacific, shakes hands with U.S. Army Garrison Japan employees during her first official visit to Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. McCullough received several briefings while visiting garrison assets, including housing units, support facilities and other infrastructure. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 00:15
|Photo ID:
|8193975
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-WO296-2137
|Resolution:
|2024x1444
|Size:
|731.65 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Pacific director puts focus on garrison workforce team during first visit to Camp Zama, by Momoko Shindo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM-Pacific director puts focus on garrison workforce team during first visit to Camp Zama
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT