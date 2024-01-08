IMCOM-Pacific director puts focus on garrison workforce team during first visit to Camp Zama

Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command–Pacific, shakes hands with U.S. Army Garrison Japan employees during her first official visit to Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. McCullough received several briefings while visiting garrison assets, including housing units, support facilities and other infrastructure. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)

