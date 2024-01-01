Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Arrival

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Arrival

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Ensign Lacy Burkett 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) anchors off of Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Jan. 10, 2024. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Lacy Burkett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8193937
    VIRIN: 240110-N-JV183-2463
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: CHUUK, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Arrival, by ENS Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Micronesia
    Chuuk
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT