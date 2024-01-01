Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Arrival

The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) anchors off of Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Jan. 10, 2024. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Lacy Burkett)
