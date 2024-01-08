U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Lopez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, poses for a photo at an equipment inspection bay at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 15, 2023. AGE inspects, maintains and repairs the ground equipment that provide power, air and hydraulic pressure to various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8193794 VIRIN: 231215-F-OP366-1006 Resolution: 6290x4193 Size: 3.92 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman at Work, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.