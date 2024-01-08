Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman at Work

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Lopez, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, poses for a photo at an equipment inspection bay at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 15, 2023. AGE inspects, maintains and repairs the ground equipment that provide power, air and hydraulic pressure to various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 17:50
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman at Work, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    aerospace ground equipment
    AGE
    49th EMS
    inspection bay

