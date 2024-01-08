Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, opposing solo pilot, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 17:28 Photo ID: 8193793 VIRIN: 240109-N-KB563-1071 Resolution: 4401x2822 Size: 1.63 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.