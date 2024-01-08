Fleet Reserve Association Pearl Harbor Remembrance

231207-N-OZ224-2008
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2023) - A member of the Fleet Reserve Association 290 joins with other retirees and active duty members from Naval Station Mayport for a Pearl Harbor remembrance event, Dec. 7, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
|12.07.2023
|01.09.2024 10:41
|8193283
|231207-N-OZ224-2008
|2367x3551
|990.11 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|1
|0
