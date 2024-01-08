Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Reserve Association Pearl Harbor Remembrance

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    231207-N-OZ224-2008

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2023) -  A member of the Fleet Reserve Association 290 joins with other retirees and active duty members from Naval Station Mayport for a Pearl Harbor remembrance event, Dec. 7, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

