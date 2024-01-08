United States and United Kingdom Commemorate Strategic Partnership Milestone at 200th Joint Steering Task Group Meeting

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Dec. 14, 2023) - Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlan, Royal Navy Chief Strategic Systems Executive, shakes hands with Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director Strategic Systems Programs. Lauchlan presented Wolfe with a plaque to commemorate the 200th meeting of the U.S.-UK Joint Steering Task Group when the group met on 14 December at Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic, in Kings Bay, Georgia. The Joint Steering Task Group, established in 1963 under the Polaris Sales Agreement, is tasked with the purpose of advising the U.S. and UK project officers responsible for maintaining the U.S. and UK submarine launched nuclear deterrent capability. Members of the group advise the project officers on developments and topics involving the interfaces between the equipment provided by the U.S. and UK related to the strategic weapons system and on development of new or modified equipment to meet specific UK requirements for the strategic weapons system. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

