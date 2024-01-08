USS THOMAS HUDNER (DDG 116) RETURNS HOME

240104-N-OZ224-2348



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 4, 2023) - The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) returned to Naval Station Mayport after an eight month deployment, Jan. 4, 2024. Hudner deployed as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

