Recovery project saving the rare Sonoran pronghorn

A Sonoran pronghorn is being released back into a 340-plus acre semi-captive breeding pen in the King Valley area of the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge after being tagged in one ear and receiving a medical examination on Dec. 19, 2023.

Date Taken: 12.19.2023