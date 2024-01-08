Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recovery project saving the rare Sonoran pronghorn

    Recovery project saving the rare Sonoran pronghorn

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A Sonoran pronghorn is being released back into a 340-plus acre semi-captive breeding pen in the King Valley area of the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge after being tagged in one ear and receiving a medical examination on Dec. 19, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8192876
    VIRIN: 231219-O-PB483-7722
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery project saving the rare Sonoran pronghorn, by James Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recovery project saving the rare Sonoran pronghorn

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT