Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton

    ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Nourishing balance for the personal palate …A healthy visual reminder for portion control is part of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness ShipShape program, helping to explain the importance of incorporating fruits, grains, vegetables and protein as part of everyone’s essential daily nutritional needs. Designed as the official Navy weight management program, ShipShape supports those who enroll in the program - active duty and reserve military service members, dependents, retirees, and federal service civilians – to adjust, accommodate and adapt in making healthier decisions to help with weight management, physical readiness, and nutrition guidance. Those interested in enrolling in ShipShape can call 360-475-4541 or drop by NHB’s Nutrition Clinic to be scheduled into the next session (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8192875
    VIRIN: 210108-N-HU933-1291
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nhb
    ShipShape
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT