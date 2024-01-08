Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726 ACS

    726 ACS

    ID, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Martinez-Hernandez assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron recharged batteries on a M1083A1P2 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2024. The vehicle maintainers have to periodically recharge the batteries during the winter due to the freezing temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 17:16
    726 Air Control Squadron
    366th Fighter Wing
    Mountain Home A
