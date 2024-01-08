U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Martinez-Hernandez assigned to the 726th Air Control Squadron recharged batteries on a M1083A1P2 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2024. The vehicle maintainers have to periodically recharge the batteries during the winter due to the freezing temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

