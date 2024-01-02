Wolf Pack honors 57 years since Operation BOLO

A graphic created to educate and remind the audience of one of the Air Force’s most innovative missions, Operation BOLO, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. December 31, 2023. Operation BOLO was drafted by Col. Robin Olds, 8th Tactical Fighter Wing commander, and a junior pilot, Capt. J.B. Stone. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)

