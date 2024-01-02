Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack honors 57 years since Operation BOLO

    Wolf Pack honors 57 years since Operation BOLO

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic created to educate and remind the audience of one of the Air Force’s most innovative missions, Operation BOLO, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. December 31, 2023. Operation BOLO was drafted by Col. Robin Olds, 8th Tactical Fighter Wing commander, and a junior pilot, Capt. J.B. Stone. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8192265
    VIRIN: 231231-F-HZ502-6299
    Resolution: 2088x2946
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack honors 57 years since Operation BOLO, by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    ROKAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT