A graphic created to educate and remind the audience of one of the Air Force’s most innovative missions, Operation BOLO, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. December 31, 2023. Operation BOLO was drafted by Col. Robin Olds, 8th Tactical Fighter Wing commander, and a junior pilot, Capt. J.B. Stone. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Capt. Kaylin P. Hankerson)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8192265
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-HZ502-6299
|Resolution:
|2088x2946
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, Wolf Pack honors 57 years since Operation BOLO, by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
