Air Force "bad guys" revel in 20-year milestone

Master Sgt. Ashley Bahley, left, and Maj. Trevor Butler, right, 26th Space Aggressor Squadron satellite communications operators, configure satellite jamming equipment at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 6, 2024. The 26th SAS mission is to understand, teach, and replicate enemy threats to space-based and space-enabled systems during test and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Ketcham)

