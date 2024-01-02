Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force "bad guys" revel in 20-year milestone

    Air Force &quot;bad guys&quot; revel in 20-year milestone

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.0348

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Ketcham 

    310th Space Wing

    Master Sgt. Ashley Bahley, left, and Maj. Trevor Butler, right, 26th Space Aggressor Squadron satellite communications operators, configure satellite jamming equipment at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 6, 2024. The 26th SAS mission is to understand, teach, and replicate enemy threats to space-based and space-enabled systems during test and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Ketcham)

    Air Force "bad guys" revel in 20-year milestone

    310th Space Wing
    310th SW
    26th Space Aggressor Squadron
    26th SAS

