    Goldwater Chaplains office supports work-life balance

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing's Chaplain office leads a protestant service at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, January 8, 2024. The Chaplains office is available to support Airmen of all backgrounds and beliefs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    wellness
    Arizona
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

