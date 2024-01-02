Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Race Against Resistance

    The Race Against Resistance

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Live Vaccine Strain biofilm screening in 96-well plates, (USAMRIID photo by William Discher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 00:00
    Photo ID: 8191406
    VIRIN: 240106-D-D0490-1002
    Resolution: 2083x1385
    Size: 383.51 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Race Against Resistance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F. tularensis, tularemia, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, antibiotic resistance, bacterial biothreats, Live Vaccine Strain biofilm

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tularemia
    antibiotic-resistant bacteria
    antibiotic resistance
    F. tularensis
    bacterial biothreats
    Live Vaccine Strain biofilm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT