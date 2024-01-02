Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-agency rescue operation led by U.S. Coast Guard successfully saves 6 boaters near Guam

    Multi-agency rescue operation led by U.S. Coast Guard successfully saves 6 boaters near Guam

    GUAM

    01.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25), successfully conducted a search and rescue operation for a distressed vessel 30 miles northwest of Guam, on Jan. 6, 2023, saving six boaters. The Joint Rescue Sub-Center, operated by U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in Guam, received an urgent notification from Guam Fire Rescue about a 23-foot recreational vessel with six people aboard, initially identified as nationals of the People's Republic of China, experiencing severe difficulties. Reportedly, the vessel was taking on water, and all aboard were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Heidl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 02:23
    Photo ID: 8190839
    VIRIN: 240106-G-G0020-7417
    Resolution: 1080x809
    Size: 978.07 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-agency rescue operation led by U.S. Coast Guard successfully saves 6 boaters near Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multi-agency rescue operation led by U.S. Coast Guard successfully saves 6 boaters near Guam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    boating safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT