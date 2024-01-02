Multi-agency rescue operation led by U.S. Coast Guard successfully saves 6 boaters near Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25), successfully conducted a search and rescue operation for a distressed vessel 30 miles northwest of Guam, on Jan. 6, 2023, saving six boaters. The Joint Rescue Sub-Center, operated by U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in Guam, received an urgent notification from Guam Fire Rescue about a 23-foot recreational vessel with six people aboard, initially identified as nationals of the People's Republic of China, experiencing severe difficulties. Reportedly, the vessel was taking on water, and all aboard were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Heidl)

