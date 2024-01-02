Sgt. Vanessa Munson, human resources specialist with the 508th Military Police Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, won the Miss Washington pageant in July, 2023. She is competing in the Miss America pageant Jan. 14 in Orlando, Florida. (Courtesy photos from Sgt. Vanessa Munson)

Human resources specialist rides long road of resilience to Miss America pageant