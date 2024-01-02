Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Training Notification

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Alabama National Guard Soldiers will be firing artillery rounds as they train on Fort Novosel Saturday, January 6th between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the range near Hwy 27. Please do not be alarmed if freedom sounds a little different on Saturday.

