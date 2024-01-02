Artillery Training Notification

Alabama National Guard Soldiers will be firing artillery rounds as they train on Fort Novosel Saturday, January 6th between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the range near Hwy 27. Please do not be alarmed if freedom sounds a little different on Saturday.
