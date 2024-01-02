Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Language-Enabled Airmen bridge cultures, elevate missions

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE , GA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Senior NCOs and NCOs from the U.S. Air Force, Brazilian Air Force, Colombian Navy, Colombian Army, Colombian National Police, Costa Rican Coast Guard, and Uruguayan Air Force completed their Professional Military Education. The INCOC at IAAFA is a training program designed for NCOs from air forces and other military branches in the Western Hemisphere. The course aims to enhance leadership skills, foster professional development, and promote cooperation and understanding among partner nations. It covers various subjects such as military operations, leadership principles, communication and cultural awareness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Cintron)

