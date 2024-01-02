Senior NCOs and NCOs from the U.S. Air Force, Brazilian Air Force, Colombian Navy, Colombian Army, Colombian National Police, Costa Rican Coast Guard, and Uruguayan Air Force completed their Professional Military Education. The INCOC at IAAFA is a training program designed for NCOs from air forces and other military branches in the Western Hemisphere. The course aims to enhance leadership skills, foster professional development, and promote cooperation and understanding among partner nations. It covers various subjects such as military operations, leadership principles, communication and cultural awareness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Cintron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 09:21 Photo ID: 8189891 VIRIN: 240105-F-JS667-3001 Resolution: 975x650 Size: 151.87 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE , GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Language-Enabled Airmen bridge cultures, elevate missions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.