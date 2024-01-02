Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW optimizes language capabilities through local Chinese-Mandarin initiative

    ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Nian Yang, Berlitz Learning Center instructor, teaches Chinese-Mandarin to cryptologic language analysts from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Fort George G. Meade, Nov. 29, 2023, at the Berlitz Odenton Language Center, Odenton, Maryland. The 70th ISRW has provided some of their CLAs an opportunity to retrain into a Chinese-Mandarin specialty, equipping them with skills to aid its mission delivering actionable intelligence and decisive options to prevail in an era of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

