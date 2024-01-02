Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Coast Guard personnel host Coast Guard Fourteenth District leadership for harbor update in Lahaina, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 incident commander, addresses Coast Guard response personnel and Coast Guard Fourteenth District leadership during a harbor tour, Dec. 1, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to mitigate pollutants, remove both fire-damaged vessels and incident-generated debris and assessed the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    ESF #10
    Maui Wildfires
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

