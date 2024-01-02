Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 incident commander, addresses Coast Guard response personnel and Coast Guard Fourteenth District leadership during a harbor tour, Dec. 1, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to mitigate pollutants, remove both fire-damaged vessels and incident-generated debris and assessed the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8189865 VIRIN: 231201-G-PJ308-4010 Resolution: 7831x5097 Size: 11.08 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Coast Guard personnel host Coast Guard Fourteenth District leadership for harbor update in Lahaina, Hawaii, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.