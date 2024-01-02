Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wednesdays develop wing warriors

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Friese, the air expeditionary wing chaplain, briefs a developmental course at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 3, 2024. Friese briefed service members on financial enhancement methods to help with financial preparedness during a new initiative called Wing Wednesday Warrior Development that focuses on self-improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
