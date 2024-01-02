Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP hosts multi-platform C3 Working Group

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Christian Little 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party beret sits on a table at a command, control and communications working group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 16, 2023. The TACP C3WG was designed to gather command and control experts to develop tactics to better manage complex air battlefield environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:17
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    TACP hosts multi-platform C3 Working Group

    TACP
    Command and Control
    C3

