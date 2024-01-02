A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party beret sits on a table at a command, control and communications working group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 16, 2023. The TACP C3WG was designed to gather command and control experts to develop tactics to better manage complex air battlefield environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)
TACP hosts multi-platform C3 Working Group
