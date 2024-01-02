Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot in CENTCOM

    Patriot in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Duy Nguyen 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, observes Patriot launchers emplaced and ready to intercept cruise and ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Patriot is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

