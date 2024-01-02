Patriot in CENTCOM

Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, observes Patriot launchers emplaced and ready to intercept cruise and ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Patriot is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
