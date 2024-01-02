Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, observes Patriot launchers emplaced and ready to intercept cruise and ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Patriot is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:23 Photo ID: 8189387 VIRIN: 231119-A-EJ424-3472 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot in CENTCOM, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.