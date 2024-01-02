Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th AW Safety Office earns the AMC Safety Outstanding Achievement Award, Category II for FY23

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 436th Airlift Wing Safety Office, left to right are U.S. Air Force Majs. Jordan Ward, Joe Stephenson and Capt. Matthew Bohannon, all flight safety officers; U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerrel Futrell, safety superintendent and flight safety noncommissioned officer in charge; Lorie Bellamy, occupational safety manager; U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Nowell, occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge; U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryanna Dahl, occupational safety craftsman; U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebekah Busch, occupational safety apprentice; Tim Hahn, occupational safety specialist and Robert Brown, weapons safety manager, pose for a group photo inside the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 3, 2024. The safety office earned the AMC Safety Outstanding Achievement Award, Category II for fiscal year 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Mobility Forum
    FY23
    AMC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety

